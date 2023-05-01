INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to edge higher in Fed decision, U.S. jobs data week

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to inch higher on Tuesday to begin a week that will traders assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates and provide cues on the U.S. labour market.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee INR=IN, resuming trader after the extended weekend, will open at around 81.76-71.78 to the U.S. dollar compared with 81.8250 on Friday.

There are "two clear markers" for speculators to work with, 81.60 and 82.00, a spot trader said. Any move above or below these markers following the Fed outcome, should see a "round of stop losses and a bit of follow through."

The Fed during U.S trading hours on Wednesday is expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage points, interest rate futures indicate. What the Fed says on the outlook will be key for rupee and other Asian currencies.

Heading into the meeting, futures are pricing in a 1-in-4 chance that the Fed will hike again in June and are expecting the policy rate to fall to around 4.50% by Dec this year. FEDWATCH

"We expect the Fed to deliver a 25bp hike and communicate a conditional pause," Morgan Stanley said in its Fed preview.

"Two-way risk around the next move means the statement will likely reveal a high degree of flexibility."

Data released on Monday supported a rate hike this week. U.S. manufacturing pulled off of a three-year low in April and construction spending increased more than expected in March.

U.S. yields rose on Monday, lifting the dollar index =USD to near the 102 level. The 2-year U.S. yield reached 4.16% at one point overnight.

Meanwhile, on Friday, data is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 180,000 jobs last month. Alongside, the job creation numbers, investors will be look at the wage growth to gauge the inflationary pressures.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 81.86; onshore one-month forward premium at 12 paise

** USD/INR NSE May futures settled on Friday at 81.9050

** USD/INR May forward premium 10 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 102.02

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 little changed at $79.3 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.55%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.2% at 18,241

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $482mln worth of Indian shares on Apr. 27

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $66.2mln worth of Indian bonds on Apr. 27

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.