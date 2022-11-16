INDIA RUPEE-Rupee tipped to track Asian peers lower on Fed rate outlook

By Nimesh Vora and Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, tracking a broad decline in Asian currencies on concerns that U.S. interest rates would remain high for longer.

The rupee INR=IN is likely to open at around 81.50-81.55 per dollar, down from 81.2975 on Wednesday.

Asian currencies added to the previous day's decline, with the offshore Chinese yuan CNH= dropping to 7.1352.

The dollar index =USD rose to about 106.50, helped by the tepid risk appetite and the outlook for U.S. interest rates. While it is highly likely that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for small sized rate hike in December, a few economists expect a higher peak rate.

Goldman Sachs said it is adding another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike to their peak Fed fund rate forecast. It expects a 50 bps hike in December and 25 bps hikes each in February and March, and has now added a 25 bp hike in May.

"This raises our forecast of the peak fed funds rate to 5-5.25% (vs. 4.75-5% previously and a 4.9% peak in market pricing)," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

U.S. data out on Wednesday supported the possibility of a higher peak rate.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, suggesting consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter, which could help to support the economy.

Two-year Treasury yields climbed to near 4.40% after the retail sales print. The 2-year yield is now 66 bp higher than the 10-year.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the U.S. central bank's policy rate could reach up in the 4.75%-5.25% range, high enough to squeeze inflation.

Based on how dollar "has caught a bid", rupee will likely fall "well below 81.50" in today's session, a Mumbai-based trader said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 81.6; onshore one-month forward premium at 15.5 paise

** USD/INR November futures settled on Wednesday at 81.3350

** USD/INR November forward premium INR1FC= at 4.5 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 106.52

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 at $92 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.73%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.3% at 18,415

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $15.5 mln worth of Indian shares on Nov. 15

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $53.8 mln worth of Indian bonds on Nov. 15

