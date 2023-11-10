News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee stands pat even as US yields rise; cenbank likely helps out

November 10, 2023 — 12:24 am EST

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little changed on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold U.S. dollars to prevent depreciation amid a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.2775 as of 10:40 a.m. IST, little changed from its close at 83.28 in the previous session. The Indian currency had hit its record low of 83.2950 on Nov. 1.

"The sentiment remains weak for the rupee but the upside (on USD/INR) will be capped amid the presence of the central bank," Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Asian currencies weakened, pressured by the jump in U.S. bond yields following hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the Fed will not hesitate to tighten policy further, if it becomes appropriate to do so.

The 10-year U.S. note's yield was last quoted at 4.61%, well above this week's low of 4.48%.

Meanwhile, the rupee continues to hold its prevailing narrow range supported by the RBI's interventions, traders said.

The rupee has traded in a 83.14 to 83.29 range this week.

"The RBI does not want the pair to cross 83.30, otherwise sentiments get weakened," a foreign exchange trader at a bank said.

Still, given the fall in Asian currencies, gradually, the rupee too, will have to depreciate, the trader added.

Investors now await October inflation prints in the U.S. and India due next week.

India's retail inflation is expected to decline to a four-month low of 4.80% year-on-year from 5.02% in September while U.S. core CPI is likely to hold steady at 0.3% month-on-month, according to Reuters polls.

