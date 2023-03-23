INDIA RUPEE-Rupee seen little changed as Asian FX weaken on tepid risk appetite

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was likely to open little changed against the greenback on Friday as the dollar index recovered some ground to weigh on Asian currencies.

The non-deliverable forwards indicate that the rupee INR=IN will open at around 82.25-82.30 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 82.2625 in the previous session.

The rupee notched its best trading session in three weeks on Thursday as Asian currencies broadly rose on hopes that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Some of those moves seemed to be reversing on Friday, as the Chinese yuan dipped to 6.84 per dollar while the South Korean won fell 0.3% as the dollar index =USD eked out marginal gains after declining for six straight sessions.

Central banks in Switzerland, Norway and Britain all raised interest rates overnight, while more U.S. data indicated the labour market remained tight, showing no impact yet of the failure of two regional banks that had roiled financial markets.

It seems to be a conflicting day for the rupee as falling U.S. yields could weigh on the dollar further, but risk sentiment doesn't seem to be fully back yet, said a trader with a Mumbai-based bank.

"Dollar bulls need validation from the (dollar index's) 50-day moving average hurdle of 103.45 to extend the rebound. For USD/INR, 82.00 acts as a support while 82.55-82.60 a resistance," said Kunal Sodhani, vice-president of Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

Asian equities were mostly lower, while U.S. equity futures reversed course to slip.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields continued to decline further on dovish Fed expectations. The benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell 10 basis points (bps) to 3.40% overnight and two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped 18 bps to 3.806%.

Money markets show a near-60% probability of a pause at the Fed's May meeting and about 90 bps worth of rate cuts this year. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 82.46; onshore one-month forward premium at 19.25 paisa

** USD/INR NSE March futures settled on Thursday at 82.2475

** USD/INR March forward premium INR1FC= is 1.25 paisa

** Dollar index =USD up at 102.62

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.4% at $75.6 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.4%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.1% at 17,062

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $126.3 mln worth of Indian shares on Mar. 21

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $229.2 mln worth of Indian bonds on Mar. 21

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

