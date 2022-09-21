INDIA RUPEE-Rupee seen at record low after Fed signals more aggressive rate hikes

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is seen hitting a record low against the dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and indicated more large rate hikes.

The rupee INR=IN is expected to open around 80.25-80.30 per U.S. dollar in early trades, down from 79.9750 in the previous session. The previous record low for the local unit was 80.12 reached late in August.

The Fed's interest rate projections were "way more hawkish than expected" and the "damage we are seeing on Asian currencies should see rupee move comfortably below 80 at open", a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

"It is quiet clear that what happens after the open will depend upon the RBI (Reserve Bank of India)," the trader said.

The RBI had swiftly intervened when rupee dropped below 80, according to traders.

Earlier this month, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank aims to anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and will intervene to prevent an overshoot.

The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 75 basis points to 3%-3.25%, an outcome that was widely expected by economists. But, what took the markets by surprise was the path policymakers see for rates from here, the so-called dot plot.

The median dot now show a funds rate midpoint of 4.375% by the end of this year. This would imply cumulative hikes of 125 basis points over the next two meetings in 2022 in November and December.

ING Bank in a note pointed out that the year-end Fed funds projection of 4.4% is above the 4.2% rate implied by futures contracts before the Fed policy outcome.

"It is important to note that there is a strong clustering within the dot-plots, showing all Fed members are on board with this more hawkish narrative," ING said.

The dollar index =USD surged to a new twenty-year high, while the 2-year Treasury yield climbed above 4% and the yield curve inverted further.

U.S. equities dropped and futures indicated more losses for the S&P 500 Index. Asian currencies and equities tumbled. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped below 7.10 to the dollar.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 80.48; onshore one-month forward premium at 21 paise

** USD/INR NSE September futures closed on Wednesday at 80.0050

** USD/INR forward premium INR1FC= for end current month at 3.5 paise

** Dollar index =USD climbs to 111.69

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 at $90.3 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.56%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.8% at 17,579

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $226.4mln worth of Indian shares on Sep. 20

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $31.1mln worth of Indian bonds on Sep. 20

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

