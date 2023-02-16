INDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises on dollar index pullback, positive risk

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose against the U.S. currency on Thursday, helped by a pullback on the dollar index following an overnight rally and the gains on Asian equity gauges.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 82.66 to the dollar at 10:22 a.m. IST compared with 82.8025 in the previous session.

USD/INR's move on Thursday most likely reflects exhaustion from dollar bulls, a spot trader at a private sector bank said.

The holders of dollar long positions could be looking for a trigger for USD/INR to move above the 83 level, the trader added.

The recovery in risk assets supports the rupee in the day's trade, HDFC Securities said in a note.

In the near term, the pair has support at 82.30 and resistance at 83, it added.

The dollar index =USD retreated in Asia, weighed by the advance on U.S. equity futures and Asian equities.

Overnight, the dollar index reached its highest level in over a month following the robust U.S. retail sales data.

The 2-year U.S. yield initially jumped following the data, but finished the session barely changed. The Federal Reserve terminal rate expectations remained at around 5.25%.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs said the retail sales were likely boosted by seasonality.

The response of Asian currencies was fairly muted with most slightly higher on the day.

With investors focus on what the recent string of robust U.S. data means for the Fed rate outlook, comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Feb President Loretta Mester during U.S. trading hours will draw scrutiny.

The rupee forward premiums inched up, helped by the fall in spot with the 1-year at 2.08%.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

