INDIA RUPEE-Rupee rangebound on caution ahead of Fed meeting, future commentary key

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee ended little changed on Tuesday, as investors were wary ahead of a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve bank meeting decision, amid major economies grappling with a banking sector crisis.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 82.6550 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 82.6350. It moved in a narrow 15 paisa range all day.

Initial dollar bids from large state-run corporates and lacklustre trading volumes ahead of the Fed meeting led to the rupee staying contained in a range, said two traders.

Heading into the risk event, traders said they built "slightly" long USD/INR positions as foreign exchange markets are shut in India on Wednesday.

Asian currencies were flat to marginally higher, tracking a sombre dollar index =USD.

Focus shifts to the Fed decision, due Wednesday, with investors going back to expecting a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike amid relative calm after a crisis emanating from Credit Suisse and U.S. mid-sized lenders had roiled financial markets over the past week. FEDWATCH

Fed funds repricing has been quite volatile off late, and at one point on Monday it indicated higher chances of a pause than a hike, fuelled by global central banks pledging liquidity support in the wake of the banking crisis.

"A 25 bps move...can either be read as a sign of confidence in the financial sector and a reiteration of the inflation focus or as a policy misjudgement that could accelerate banking troubles," ING analysts said in a note.

"On the flip side, a hold may either reassure investors or be interpreted as a de-facto sign of alarm."

Clear direction is possible only from the Fed's commentary and the dot plot, said a foreign bank trader.

