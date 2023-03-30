INDIA RUPEE-Rupee may rise as U.S. banking worries ebb, hurt dollar; RBI watched

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is tipped to open higher against the U.S. currency on Friday as receding concerns over the U.S. banking sector impact demand for the safe-haven dollar and boost risk appetite.

The non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 82.08-82.10 to the U.S. dollar compared with 82.3375 in the previous session.

"The rupee will do well at open, based on the highly favourable global cues," a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

"However, Friday is the last day of the fiscal year, and it will hardly be a surprise if the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has a say in the day's proceedings.”

There will be "very good two-way interest" during the day, he added.

The rupee's closing level on the last day of the fiscal year is tied up to the dividend that the RBI pays out to the federal government.

Other Asian currencies rose on Friday and the dollar index =USD dropped to near 102. Futures indicated that U.S. equities were likely to extend the recovery prompted by bets that the recent turmoil in the U.S. banking sector will not lead to a broader financial crisis.

Asian equity gauges were up by as much as 1.6% and Indian equities, resuming trade after Thursday's holiday, are poised to track peers.

"Risk sentiment has improved markedly amid a stabilisation of sentiment towards banks. Demand for safe-haven USD and JPY has softened," DBS Research said in a note.

U.S. yields rose as receding banking concerns prompt investors to reassess the size of rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver later this year.

Futures indicate the Fed rate will be at around 4.40% by Dec this year, compared to below 4% at the height of fears around the U.S. banking sector FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 82.23; onshore one-month forward premium at 13.5 paise

** USD/INR NSE April futures settled on Wednesday at 82.43

** USD/INR April forward premium at 11.0 paise

** Dollar index =USD down at 102.14

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.1% at $79.2 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.57%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures at 17,251. Nifty50 Index closed at near 17,080 on Wednesday.

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $236.8mln worth of Indian shares on March 28

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $71.9mln worth of Indian bonds on March 28

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

