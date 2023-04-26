News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee looks to sustain upside momentum aided by dollar inflows

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 26, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will look to rise further versus the U.S. currency on Thursday, helped by dollar inflows, while contending with mixed Asian currencies.

The non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 81.70-81.75 to the dollar compared with 81.76 in the previous session.

The local currency on Wednesday managed a rally in the afternoon session, supported by sizeable dollar sales by two foreign banks, which some traders said were mostly IPO-related.

"Sizeable (dollar) offers (from foreign banks) and the Reserve Bank of India not being there is making us hopeful of a breakdown (on USD/INR)," a spot trader said.

"Obviously, that could quickly change if the RBI decides to intervene and not allow more downside (on USD/INR."

To maintain its momentum, the rupee will have to contend with tepid risk appetite and mixed Asian peers. Asian shares struggled for direction following overnight losses on the S&P 500 Index. The offshore Chinese yuan was little changed at 6.94 to the dollar, while the Korean won weakened.

The dollar index =USD slipped overnight, weighed by an upbeat euro that was near a one-year high versus as Europe's resilient economy contrasted with banking contagion risks in the United States and the debt ceiling standoff.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that includes sweeping spending cuts over the next decade. The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate.

In data, new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined.

"It is possible that business fixed investment is slowing in response to higher interest rates," ANZ said in a daily note to clients.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 81.84; onshore one-month forward premium at 12 paise

** USD/INR NSE May futures settled on Wednesday at 81.8850

** USD/INR May forward premium INR1FC= at 12 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 101.34

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.4% at $78 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.44%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.2% at 17,798

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $44.2mln worth of Indian shares on April 25

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $73.1mln worth of Indian bonds on April 25

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

