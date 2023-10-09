INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little moved but escalation of geopolitical tensions could weigh

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed little changed in a tepid session on Monday despite an escalation in geopolitical risks as traders feared dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) if the local unit heads towards lifetime lows.

However, a sharp escalation in crude oil prices could pressure the rupee and nudge the RBI to let the rupee slip further, traders said.

The rupee closed slightly weaker at 83.2625 against the U.S. dollar compared to a close of 83.2450 in the previous session.

Asian currencies slipped due to strength in the greenback, led by a flight to safe-haven assets amid the military conflict in the Middle East. The Thai baht dropped the most, down by almost 0.6% for the day.

The dollar index =USD rose to 106.5 and Brent crude oil futures were also higher at $86.84.

The rupee trade was also muted on Monday as foreign flows were diminished due to local holidays in Japan, Korea, and the United States. While U.S. stock markets are open on Monday, the bond market will remain shut.

"Tomorrow we may see some volatility," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said. If crude oil prices rally sharply, led by geopolitical tensions, the rupee could fall past 83.30, the trader added.

While the rupee has stayed under pressure due to elevated U.S. Treasury yields over the last few weeks, the RBI's interventions have managed to keep it off its record low level, traders said.

The rupee hit its lifetime low of 83.29 in October 2022.

For now, the rupee will continue trading in a range-bound manner as the RBI continues to defend the local unit, said Dilip Parmar, head of foreign exchange research at HDFC Securities.

Investors now await consumer price inflation data from the U.S. and India, due this week.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

