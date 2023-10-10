INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed; traders eye breakout post US inflation data

By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee oscillated in a thin range on Tuesday and ended barely changed against the dollar amid a decline in U.S. Treasury yields and concerns over high crude oil prices following the Middle East conflict.

The rupee closed marginally stronger at 83.2450 against the U.S. dollar compared with a close of 83.2625 in the previous session. The Indian unit traded in an 83.2275-82.26 range during Tuesday's session.

The rupee has been wedged in a narrow band so far in October as traders expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars if the unit heads towards record lows.

"For the rupee, the range-y behaviour is likely to continue for a few more days," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

The Israel conflict and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield are the factors to watch out for, Puni added.

Oil prices were little changed after rallying on Monday fuelled by military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The Brent crude oil contract was at $88.12 per barrel after having risen by more than 4% on Monday, its biggest gain since April.

U.S. Treasuries, resuming trade following a three-day weekend, declined after comments by Federal Reserve officials indicated that more rate hikes may not be needed.

Investors are now eyeing the inflation data from the United States, due Thursday, to gauge the outlook for interest rates.

"It's difficult to see any big move (in the rupee) before we get the U.S. inflation numbers," a forex dealer at a private bank said.

"(We are) hoping to see a significant move on either side post that."

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((siddhi.nayak@tr.com))

