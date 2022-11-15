INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to slip on weak Asia FX; dollar index recovers

By Nimesh Vora and Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as safe-haven demand fuelled a broad dollar recovery versus Asian currencies.

The rupee INR=IN is tipped to open at around 81.20 per U.S. dollar, down from 81.0950 in the previous session.

The fall in the dollar offshore following more good news on U.S. inflation did not last and the rupee should probably open a bit lower, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forward had dropped to near 80.90 following the U.S. wholesale inflation data, but managed to recover to near the 81.40 levels. The dollar index =USD has at one point on Tuesday dropped to 105.30, the lowest since mid-August.

U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October, offering more evidence that inflation was beginning to ease.

Treasury yields extended their recent slide and U.S. equities rose overnight.

The produce price data comes on the back of last week's softer-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation print that led traders to price in smaller rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve starting next month.

The inflation data-prompted fall on the dollar index did not last. News of a Russian missile attacks killing two people in a Polish village near the Ukraine border prompted fears of an escalation in the Ukraine war, boosting demand for the safe haven dollar.

A few analysts reckoned that the dollar's recent fall may have been too quick and played a part in its recovery.

Asian currencies were down 0.2% to 0.3%, while equities were mixed. U.S. equity futures were a tad lower.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 81.35; onshore one-month forward premium at 16.50 paise

** USD/INR NSE November futures settled on Tuesday at 81.0575

** USD/INR NSE November forward premium INR1FC= at 5.5 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 106.38

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 at $93.6 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.7850%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.2% at 18,457

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $368.5mln worth of Indian shares on Nov. 14

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $10.3mln worth of Indian bonds on Nov. 14

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.