INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to open flat, weakness in Asia may weigh

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Monday, though weakness in Asian counterparts will likely pressure the domestic currency.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 81.93 to 81.96 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its spot close of 81.93 in the previous session.

On Friday, the rupee hit an over five-week high on persistent dollar inflows and closed out its best week against the U.S. currency since early March.

Asian currencies were trading between 0.1%-0.9% lower early on Monday. The dollar index =USD was little changed against major peers after falling 1.2% the previous week, the most in five months.

"Given the lack of significant events in the coming couple of weeks, the Indian rupee is at an advantage in the short-term and any dip in USD/INR remains a good opportunity," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

After digesting several central bank rate decisions last week, investors will watch out for a host of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week, including Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Investors are currently pricing in a 69% probability of a quarter-basis-point hike in July, although bets of further rate hikes have ebbed slightly after mixed U.S. data last week.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations dropped to a more than two-year low in June, while the five-year outlook improved slightly, according to a survey that also showed sentiment perking up.

The U.S. markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 82.04; onshore one-month forward premium at 7.5 paisa

** USD/INR NSE June futures settled on Friday at 81.9550

** USD/INR June forward premium at 1.5 paisa

** Dollar index =USD down at 102.340

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 1.5% at $75.4 per barrel

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures were flat at 18,907

** Foreign investors bought a net $399.3 million worth of Indian shares on June 15 - NSDL data

** Foreign investors sold a net $51.3 million worth of Indian bonds on June 15 - NSDL data

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

