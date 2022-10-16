INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to open flat; Treasury yields, oil prices in focus this week

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is tipped to open little changed to the dollar on Monday, with traders eyeing the trajectory of oil prices and betting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may intervene to support the local currency.

The rupee INR=IN is expected to open around Friday's level of 82.35. Last week, the unit had touched a record low of 82.6825 before recovering slightly due to likely dollar sales by the RBI.

"We reckon that 82.30 to 82.50 (to the dollar) is now the new level that the RBI is looking to defend," a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

"It is obvious that the RBI has managed to nip, to an extent, the upside momentum on the dollar, and incremental long dollar positions will be added only when (we) make a new low for the rupee."

With a relatively light U.S. and India data calendar this week, traders could be looking at Treasury yields, the overall risk appetite, and oil prices to gauge the rupee's direction.

Oil prices in Asia rose slightly on Monday after pulling back more than 6% last week, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 trading at $92.24 — off the recent peak of $98.75. Concerns around the global economy have weighed on its prices after a recent rally due to OPEC+ supply cuts.

Treasury yields were a shade lower after climbing last week due to hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The 10-year yield dipped below 4% after rising for eleven straight weeks.

The dollar index =USD was little changed at 112.98, while Asian currencies were mixed. Risk appetite in Asia was weak after U.S. equities resumed their decline on Friday following a surprising post-U.S. inflation rally.

Apart from the spot rupee rates, traders will also be eyeing forward premiums after they plunged last week, thanks to the RBI's buy/sell swaps.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 82.61; onshore one-month forward premium at 22.5 paise

** USD/INR NSE October futures settled at 82.36 on Friday

** USD/INR forward premium INR1FC= for October at 8.3 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 112.98

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.4% at $92 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.99%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.7% at 17,087

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $134.3mln worth of Indian shares on Oct. 13

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $3.6mln worth of Indian bonds on Oct. 13

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.