INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to open flat as traders focus on U.S. inflation, oil prices

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is tipped to open little changed against the dollar on Monday as traders await key U.S. inflation data and assess the outlook for oil prices.

The rupee INR=IN is seen trading at around 79.60 in early deals, barely changed from 79.58 in the previous session, and after posting its best weekly performance in six.

The rupee "has done well to move away from the 80" level and now it will be a question of whether it can "manage to hold" near its current level, a trader with a Mumbai-based bank said.

"Tomorrow's U.S. inflation data and how the dollar and Treasury yields react will be critical," the trader said. "And then, you will have to watch how sustainable the recent pullback in oil is."

Ahead of the U.S. consumer inflation report, Federal Reserve officials continued their hawkish rhetoric. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he supports "a significant increase at our next meeting," while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated his call for a hike of 75 basis points.

The odds of 75-basis-point rate hike are currently at just below 90%.

On a month-on-month basis, U.S. headline consumer prices are expected to decline by 0.1%, according to a Reuters poll. Core prices, meanwhile, likely rose 0.3%.

The dollar index =USD slipped on Monday to 108.60 and was headed for a fourth straight day of losses. The index has pulled back from recent highs of near 110.80, thanks to a recovery in the euro on hawkish European Central Bank signals.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures dipped to near $91.50 per barrel after choppy trading last week. The contract had slipped to $87.24 last Thursday, the lowest in seven months, on concerns over demand.

Meanwhile, data due later in the day is expected to show India consumer inflation rose 6.9% last month.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 79.81; onshore one-month forward premium at 19.5 paise

** USD/INR NSE Sept. futures settled at 79.79 on Friday

** USD/INR forward premium INR1FC= for current month at 10.5 paise

** Dollar index =USD down at 108.60

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 1.4% at $91.6 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.32%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures up 0.0% at 17,844

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $356 mln worth of Indian shares on Sept. 8

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $22.3 mln worth of Indian bonds on Sept. 8

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.