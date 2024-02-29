INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches up, importers' dollar bids likely to cap upside

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee inched up on Thursday, tracking an uptick in its Asian peers ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data that will influence market expectations of when the Federal Reserve could begin easing policy rates.

The rupee INR=IN was at 82.8925 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:45 a.m. IST, slightly stronger when compared with the previous close at 82.9225.

The dollar index was little changed at 103.85, while most Asian currencies rose, led by the Philippine peso up 0.2%.

The rupee may slightly extend its gains but dollar demand from importers should limit the upside near 82.85, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, is due later in the day and is expected to have risen 0.4% month-on-month in January, up from 0.2% in December, according to economists polled by Reuters.

An upside surprise inflation print may prompt investors to further delay their expectations of Fed rate cuts, supporting the dollar.

"While the economy has come a long way toward achieving better balance and reaching our 2% inflation goal, we are not there yet," New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday.

If U.S. inflation data surprises on either side, the rupee may move out of its tight intra-day range but the move should be short-lived, the trader added.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums inched up with the one-year implied yield up 1 basis point (bp) to 1.65%, after dropping to its lowest in two-and-a-half months in the previous session.

Broadly, 83.00 should continue to act as a support for the rupee with sustained dollar inflows supporting an appreciation bias on the local unit, said Amit Pabari, managing director of foreign exchange advisory firm CR Forex.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Jaspreet.Kalra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.