INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches lower, sidesteps major Asian declines

By comparison, the offshore Chinese yuan dropped 0.4% on Wednesday, slipping to near 6.9950 to the dollar. The Korean won declined 0.6% and the Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.2%.

"For the rupee, the move has been fairly benign given the dollar's surge. Despite the structural weakness, rupee has been able to hold above 80 for now," Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions, said.

"The more the time spent in this range, higher would be the volatility of the subsequent move since the rupee has to catch up to the reality sooner rather than later."

The rise in Treasury yields and the dollar index =USD weighed on demand for Asian currencies. The dollar received a boost from the better-than-expected U.S. services data as traders cranked up bets that the Federal Reserve could implement more super-sized rate increases.

The odds of a third straight 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed this month are now at the level that were prior to the last Friday's U.S. jobs report. Following the jobs report, the odds of a 75 basis point hike had dipped.

The dollar index =USD on Wednesday reached a fresh twenty-year high of 110.69. The Japanese yen was the worst hit by the dollar's surge, tumbling below 144. The JPY/INR cross rate reached its lowest level since 2015.

Indian equities, like the rupee, did better than other Asian gauges. The BSE Sensex declined 0.3%, while shares in South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong dropped at least 1.4% each.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.