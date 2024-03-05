INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches lower; overnight swap rate, near forward premiums drop

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was slightly lower on Tuesday, pressured by a downtick in most Asian currencies, while the overnight swap rate and near-term forward premiums declined.

The rupee INR=IN was at 82.9100 against the U.S. dollar at 10:48 a.m. IST compared with 82.89 in the previous session.

Most Asian currencies weakened, while the dollar index was up slightly at 103.87.

Asian currencies had to contend with higher U.S. yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was last quoted at 4.21% after rising 4 basis points (bps) on Monday. The two-year Treasury yield rose 7 bps.

The rupee is expected to hold near the 82.90 mark and any intra-day weakness should be capped by exporters, according to traders.

The rupee's recent narrow range is expected to persist.

"In the short term, the rupee is expected to trade within a narrow range of 82.80 to 83.10," Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, said.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums fell with the March premium dropping to 3.50 paisa. The decline in near premiums was spurred by the fall in the overnight swap rate.

The overnight swap rate dropped to 0.15 paisa, indicating a dollar crunch. The Reserve Bank of India's persistent intervention has impacted dollar liquidity, traders said.

The near-term dollar/rupee was further pressured by the RBI's upcoming swap maturity, which will take out $5 billion from the system.

The RBI is likely to take delivery of the $5 billion sell/buy swap, Reuters reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.