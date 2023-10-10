News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee in narrow range, US yields and oil risks in focus

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

October 10, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee held a narrow range against the dollar on Tuesday after a dip in U.S. Treasury yields, while concerns over the impact that the Middle East conflict could have on oil prices persisted.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.2500 by 10:42 a.m. IST to the U.S. dollar compared with 83.2625 in the previous session. The unit has been in an about 2 paisa range so far and volumes are low, according to traders.

"It is likely to be like this till at least Thursday when we will have the U.S. inflation data," a forex salesperson at a mid-sized private sector bank said.

"Corporates are not doing much, apart from the routine payments and receipts."

Anindya Banerjee, head of research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities, pointed out that breaking above 83.30 for USD/INR is proving to be a challenge with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a major seller while a dip on the pair will require support from other markets.

Oil prices eased slightly after Monday's rally fuelled by the Middle East conflict. Brent crude dipped to $87.70 a barrel, having rallied more than 4% in the previous session, its biggest gain since April.

"The key concern for energy markets is that the conflict widens to involve Iran," Capital Economics said in a note.

"With the oil market already very tight, we think that such a scenario could send the oil price well above $100/bbl, at least temporarily."

U.S. Treasuries, resuming trade following the three-day weekend, rose following comments by Federal Reserve officials that indicated that more rate hikes may not be needed.

Fed officials indicated on Monday that rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds could steer the central bank from further increases in its short-term policy rate.

The odds of a Fed November rate hike dropped and the 2-year U.S. yield fell below 5%. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.