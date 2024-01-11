INDIA RUPEE-Rupee holds near 83/dollar, crucial US inflation data in focus

By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee ended little changed against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of the key U.S. inflation data that could potentially help investors reassess the outlook for interest rates in the world's largest economy.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.0275 to the dollar compared with 83.0250 in the previous session.

The rupee had, in intraday trades, risen to a near one-month high of 82.9350 on dollar sales by certain foreign banks pertaining to custodial and positional flows, traders said.

"Despite the dollar inflows, the rupee needs to close convincingly above 83 to confirm a change in trend," said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst - currencies and commodities at Reliance Securities.

The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be important in terms of how these flows are managed, Trivedi added.

U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, is expected to show headline consumer prices rose 0.2% month-on-month in December and 3.2% for the 12-month period.

The core measure is likely to have increased 0.3%. On a year-on-year basis, core prices are estimated to have increased by 3.8%, compared to a 4% rise in November, providing more evidence of easing inflation.

Investors have priced in a total of 140 basis points of rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, nearly double what the central bank indicated in its dot plot in December.

However, a few economists reckon investors' expectations may be a tad optimistic.

While we may not see a big jump in the dollar on a consensus inflation print, the combination of "only modest core inflation declines and lingering labour tightness will prompt the Fed to push back on rate cuts more forcefully," ING Bank said in a note.

A narrative that Fed rate cuts before May are unlikely needs to take over before dollar bears can be discouraged, ING said.

