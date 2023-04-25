News & Insights

SPX

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee headed lower as risk aversion props up safe haven dollar

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 25, 2023 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to decline on Wednesday as worries over the U.S. banking sector reappeared, prompting a slide in U.S. equities and boosting the U.S. dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 81.98-82.00 to the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9125 in the previous session.

The USD/INR will open with a "slight bid tone" but based on how the pair has been "it is doubtful" there will be a major follow-through, a spot trader said.

"For it (USD/INR) to catch a meaningful uptrend, there needs a sustained and significant deterioration in risk."

The S&P 500 Index declined by the most in over a month overnight, the dollar rose against its major peers and U.S. yields declined as a tumble in regional U.S. banks' shares reignited concerns over the banking sector.

First Republic Bank shares nosedived to a record low after the bank disclosed a $100 billion plunge in deposits. A source told Reuters the bank is considering asset sales.

"Bank stresses remained the barometer for risk sentiment on Tuesday, with price action across macro markets emblematic of a flight to quality assets," Morgan Stanley said in a daily note to clients.

The dollar index =USD rose half a percent on Tuesday and safe-haven demand fuelled a near 20-basis point (bps) decline in the two-year U.S. yield.

The odds of a rate hike next week by the U.S. Federal Reserve dipped slightly, but the base case remained that of a 25-bps hike. FEDWATCH

Data released on Tuesday added to the weak risk mood. U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April, heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year. The U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index slid to -10 in April, the fourth straight month of contraction.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 82.09; onshore one-month forward premium at 12 paise

** USD/INR NSE May futures settled on Tuesday at 82.07

** USD/INR May forward premium at 13.5 paisa

** Dollar index =USD at 101.81

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.3% at $81 per barrel after falling more than 2% on Tue

** Ten-year U.S. note yield down to 3.4080%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.1% at 17,759

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $41 mln worth of Indian shares on Apr. 24

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $121.8 mln worth of Indian bonds on Apr. 24

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.