INDIA RUPEE-Rupee, forward premiums slip as rising U.S. yields weigh

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar and forward premiums fell on Thursday as Treasury yields surged after more data prints hinted at inflation concerns persisting in major economies.

The rupee INR=IN finished at 82.5925 per dollar compared with its previous close of 82.50, halting two days of gains in the currency.

Rupee 1-year forward premium implied yield INRANPRM1Y= fell to 2.06%, its lowest since Feb. 20.

Still, the local currency stayed within an eight paisa range and dropped less than its counterparts, as has been the case over the past month due to the Indian central bank's presence near the 83-level.

Most Asian currencies and stocks declined, reversing their China-optimism fuelled gains, while the dollar index =USD rose 0.3%.

"Markets have been extremely data-sensitive lately and are sometimes reacting more to that than monetary policy meetings," said Gaurang Somaiya, FX & bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

However, the rupee is expected to stay under 83 and be range-bound in the short-term with sputtered inflows supporting it.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR firmed to 4.0460%, while the 2-year yield US2YT=RR - which moves in step with interest rate expectations - rose as much as 4.9370%, its highest since 2007.

The U.S. ISM survey showed a rebound in prices at the factory gate, while German inflation accelerated in February, according to latest data.

Fed funds futures have started pricing in a terminal rate near 5.50%. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, according to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of a 25 bps hike in the July meeting went up to 40%, compared with less than 1% a month ago.

Fed officials also kept up with their broadly hawkish rhetoric, as Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he was inclined "to push up" his policy path.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.