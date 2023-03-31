INDIA RUPEE-Rupee firms on final day of fiscal year, down 8% over period

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee firmed against the dollar on Friday on likely fiscal year-end related inflows and strength in local equity markets.

The rupee INR=IN finished at 82.1650 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 82.3375.

The currency halted a five-quarter long losing run with gains of 0.67%, while for the overall financial year it declined 7.8%, its biggest loss since 2020.

Indian equities .NSEI rallied 1.6% on the last day of the fiscal year, as most Asian shares rose and European stocks opened higher after fears over a wider banking crisis seemed to abate. .BO

Markets now shift their focus back to inflation and the outlook for interest rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD rebounded later in the day as money markets showed the probability of a 25 basis point hike at the Federal Reserve's May meeting rose to 60% from hovering between 40%-50% for most of the week. FEDWATCH

Asian currencies reversed earlier gains, but the rupee may have been supported due to corporates selling dollars ahead of the fiscal year-end, said a state-run bank trader.

Investors turned positive on the overall outlook for the currency as well as dollar-rupee premiums as markets priced-in rate cuts from the Fed June onwards.

"The rupee will likely trade with a positive bias in the near-term, in the range of 81.80-82.40, supported by dollar weakness and an improvement in risk appetite," HDFC Bank economists wrote in a note.

Market participants now await U.S. February data on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

The report is expected to show consumer spending likely rose 0.3% in February, after jumping 1.8% in January.

