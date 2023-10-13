INDIA RUPEE-Rupee fares better than Asian peers on US inflation data, RBI helps out again

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee bucked weakness among its Asian peers on Friday as the Indian central bank likely stepped in to prevent the local unit from sliding towards its lifetime low.

The rupee was at 83.23 as of 10:25 a.m. IST, barely changed from its close at 83.2425 in the previous session. Asian currencies weakened after data showed that U.S. inflation rose more than expected in September.

The headline U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% month-on-month in September, slightly more than expected. The closely watched core CPI rose 0.3%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)likely sold U.S. dollars near 83.25 levels via state-run banks, five traders said. The central bank has intervened routinely to prevent the rupee from depreciating to near lifetime lows.

"They (RBI) are unlikely to let 83.25 break (on USD/INR)," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

While volumes have been muted so far, the rupee is likely to hold in a narrow range with U.S. dollar demand from local oil companies limiting any upside, the trader added.

The dollar index was little changed at 106.4 after an overnight rally led by the upside surprise on U.S. inflation.

The inflation data signalled that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to declare victory on inflation in a hurry and will continue to hold rates higher for longer, analysts said.

The RBI is clearly defending a certain level for the rupee, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The local unit could face additional pressure from foreign investors continuing to sell Indian equities, Parmar added.

Overseas investors have sold Indian equities worth $966 million in October so far, adding to the $1.77 billion worth of sales last month, according to NSDL data.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

