INDIA RUPEE-Rupee falls tracking Asian peers; premiums up before cenbank policy

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dipped on Thursday on the back of weakness in other Asian currencies, while forward premiums rose in the lead-up to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.36 to the dollar at 10:40 a.m. IST, down from 83.3250 in the previous session.

Asian shares were down, with equity gauges of Japan and Hong Kong slipping 1.5% at least. Indian equities pulled back and futures on the S&P 500 Index inched lower.

The pullback helped the dollar overall, Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

"However, simultaneously, the fall in oil prices and U.S. bond yields may provide support for the rupee. We anticipate a low-volatility day with a broad upward drift."

For day traders, he recommends focusing on the range of 83.33 to 83.47 on December futures.

Brent crude plunged nearly 4% on Wednesday to fall below $75 per barrel, the lowest since late June. Demand concerns have prompted a near 10% decline in Brent so far this month.

Soft U.S. labour data prompted a further fall in U.S. bond yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped to 4.10% after U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected, indicating that the U.S. labour market was cooling.

Investors will be looking for a confirmation when the key monthly jobs report is out on Friday. U.S. nonfarm payrolls are estimated to have increased by 180,000 in November.

Meanwhile, the rupee forward inched up, with the 1-year implied yield rising to 1.64%, probably on account of "received positions bailing," a swap trader at a bank said.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

