INDIA RUPEE-Rupee falls, but holds important technical levels; premiums rise

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as concerns over a European lender dented broader risk sentiment, but managed to remain on the stronger side of a past resistance level of 82.80.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 82.73 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.5950.

Traders said foreign and state-run banks sold dollars around the 82.80-level. Some even reckoned the Reserve Bank of India may have intervened to stem depreciation in the rupee, as the central bank has protected those levels in the past.

Still, despite the currency's failure to weaken past the 82.80-83 zone, traders added more long positions on USD/INR futures as they expected risk sentiment to remain fragile.

"There are higher chances of 83 getting breached and the rupee weakening now," said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst, currencies and commodities at Reliance Securities.

There is likely going to be a lot of safe-haven dollar demand due to the turmoil in global markets, Trivedi added.

Asian shares declined, while the Chinese yuan CNH=D3 and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased on fears of a banking crisis in U.S. and Europe.

Swiss lender Credit Suisse tanked on Wednesday after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support to the bank. The Swiss central bank had to come to the rescue to prevent a wider contagion.

This came on the heels of U.S lender Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

These market events have made investors reassess the size of the rate hikes from central banks in Europe and the U.S. at their upcoming meetings.

ECB policymakers meet later in the day and earlier bets of a 50 basis point (bps) have been scaled back.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields recovered, with 2-year yield US2YT=RR trading at around 4.024% after falling to 3.9750% overnight. Rupee premiums rose, with the 1-year yield INRANPRM1Y=RR firming as much as 2.40% to a six-week peak.

