INDIA RUPEE-Rupee extends rally, some analysts see limited upside potential

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee advanced against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by increased speculative activity after the local currency moved above key technical levels.

The rupee INR=IN last traded at 81.5750 per U.S. dollar, up from 81.7850 in the previous session and its highest level in more than a month. On Tuesday, the local currency climbed 0.7%, scaling the 82-82.20 levels that traders were watching.

Interbank traders cited the rupee playing catch-up after a period of underperformance versus its Asian peers, stop losses and an improving flows outlook among the reasons for its unexpected jump over the last two sessions.

Some bankers reckon that it is the offshore market that is leading this move.

The rupee is now near its 100-day simple moving average. The last time the rupee convincingly moved above the 100-day SMA was in February 2022.

Some analysts reckon that the rupee is unlikely to move much higher and is likely to reverse course.

We do not see the rupee's rally sustaining over the coming days, HDFC Bank said in a note. The private lender reckons that uncertainty around the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike path, fears of a global recession and the effect of China's reopening will not allow the rupee to maintain its uptrend.

On the Fed risks, HDFC Bank pointed out that the market is pricing in lower than 5% for the terminal rate while the U.S. central bank is signalling a more hawkish stance.

"Any dip in USDINR remains a buy for the longer term," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

Importers can look to increase their hedge ratios now, he added.

The rupee forward premiums inched lower while Asian currencies were mixed on the day. The focus is now on the U.S. inflation data due Thursday.

