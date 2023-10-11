INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends stronger but persistent importer demand for dollars caps upside

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed stronger on Wednesday tracking Asian peers higher but potential upside on the local unit is likely to be limited as importer demand for U.S. dollars remains buoyant, traders said.

The rupee ended at 83.1875 against the U.S. currency after closing at 83.2450 in the previous session.

The 10-year U.S. yield fell to 4.56% after treasuries received a safe-haven bid due to the war in the Middle East and have also been supported by dovish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers.

The rupee has turned "agnostic to movements in other currencies", said Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex and rates at Nuvama Professional Clients Group.

Since it did not depreciate much when U.S. yields and the dollar index rose, it is unlikely to appreciate strongly when they retreat, Koikkara added.

Brent crude oil prices were lower at $87.35. The dollar index was slightly higher at 105.8.

Even though crude prices have not risen sharply, preventive hedging from importers and equity outflows have kept the rupee under pressure, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

"Any dips (on USD/INR) towards 83.15 are captured by importers."

Foreign investors have sold $836 million of equities so far in October, adding on to sales worth $1.77 billion last month, according to NSDL data.

The rupee has hovered in a narrow range between 83.1650 and 83.27 during the week so far and traders said the range may persist unless the inflation print in the United States delivers a surprise.

Both India and the U.S. will report consumer inflation numbers on Thursday. While India's CPI is expected to moderate to 5.5% year-on-year, U.S. core CPI is likely to hold steady at 0.3%, according to Reuters polls.

