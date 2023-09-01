INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends slightly stronger but posts weekly decline despite dollar weakness

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee ended stronger on Friday but was off the day's high as dollar demand from importers mounted pressure on the local unit.

The rupee closed at 82.7150, compared with 82.7850 in the previous session. Despite Friday’s gains, the rupee was down slightly week on week.

The rupee this week failed to capitalise on the weakness in the dollar index amid persistent dollar demand from importers, traders said.

A directional move in the rupee is likely only if the local unit gains beyond 82.50 or weakens below 83, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Following a week of overall soft U.S. economic data that diluted possibilities of further Fed rate hikes, the dollar index slid to 103.59 on Friday, taking the decline for the week to 0.54%.

Asian currencies traded mixed on Friday as the Chinese yuan and Korean won strengthened but the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah weakened.

Investors will now keenly watch the U.S. payroll and unemployment data due later in the day. The data is expected to show that job additions slowed to 170,000 last month and unemployment held steady at 3.5%, according to a Reuters poll.

Softness in the data will likely aid the rupee as it could lower the chances of a Fed rate hike even more.

"We are likely to go short if the move is below 82.55-60,” a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

