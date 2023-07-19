INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends slightly lower as dollar recovers ground

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee on Wednesday ended lower on a pull-back in the dollar index from 15-month lows and weakness in Asian peers.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 82.095 against the dollar, after closing at 82.03 on Tuesday. Asian currencies were mostly weak, led by losses in Chinese yuan.

The offshore yuan slipped below 7.2150 versus the dollar, headed for its fourth daily decline on worries over China's growth outlook.

With the RBI buying dollars on appreciation and strong foreign inflows into equities, the rupee is likely to trade between the 81.80-82.20 range, said Amit Pabari, managing director at advisory firm CR Forex.

Traders said possible RBI intervention on Tuesday could have limited the rupee's appreciation, while a robust foreign portfolio investment has been helping limit falls in the currency.

The dollar index =USD inched up 0.1% to 100.09.

U.S initial jobless claims data is due on Thursday, which will help investors gauge whether the labor market continues to hold up. The Federal Reserve's rate decision is due next week.

Expectations that the Fed is near the end of its rate hike cycle has boosted risk sentiment in the markets.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated against the British pound GBPINR=R, after lower-than-expected British inflation data.

The UK data triggered a large dovish repricing in Bank of England tightening expectations, ING analysts said, adding that the dollar is expected to recover some ground into the Fed meeting.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

