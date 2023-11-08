INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends little changed ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed little changed on Wednesday, wedged between buoyant local U.S. dollar demand on one side and a retreat in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields on the other.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 83.2725 against the U.S. dollar, compared with its close of 83.2575 in the previous session. The local unit has remained range-bound between 83.14 and 83.2950 so far in November.

Brent crude oil futures were last quoted at $81.65 and have declined over 6% in November so far aided by a rise in OPEC exports and worries about demand in China and the United States.

The dollar index last quoted higher at 105.84 but remains well below the previous week's peak of above 107. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield was little changed in Asia after falling 9 basis points on Tuesday.

"The rupee has become less and less driven by fundamentals and continues to underperform when the dollar weakens," a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

While other Asian currencies had rallied sharply when the dollar slipped on Monday, the rupee remained a laggard.

Volatility of the dollar-rupee pair also collapsed over the last month, weighed down by the Reserve Bank of India's regular intervention to defend the local currency, traders said.

Only USD/HKD, a pegged currency pair, saw lesser volatility among Asian currencies than the dollar-rupee during the same period.

In the near term, FX analysts expect the rupee to keep trading near 83.25 in a month's time, according to a Reuters poll.

"The only gamble there is if the dollar index falls further substantially," said Anindya Banerjee, head of foreign exchange research at Kotak Securities.

The fall may bring some relief for the rupee but till then the bias skews towards further depreciation, Banerjee added.

Investors now await remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who is slated to speak later today.

