INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends higher tracking yuan rally, but clings to range

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee gained against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, helped by a rally in the Chinese yuan, but a lack of speculative interest kept the local currency in a tight range.

The rupee ended at the day's high of 81.9850 per U.S. dollar, up from 82.0925 on Wednesday after trading in a six-paisa band through the session.

"Overall, the rupee is expected to maintain a narrow trading range between 81.90 and 82.20," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex. "A breakout beyond either of these levels could introduce increased volatility in the market."

As the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision approaches next week, there seems to be a "notable absence" of speculative trading in the market, Pabari added.

The Chinese yuan CNH= gained 0.8% to 7.1745 against the dollar, halting a four-day losing streak. The gains in the currency came after China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator stepped up efforts to defend the weakening currency.

The People Bank's Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday relaxed rules to allow companies to borrow more overseas and adjusted a daily benchmark, alongside yuan-buying trades by state-owned banks.

The PBOC set the mid-point of the Chinese yuan at 7.1466 against the 7.2233 estimated by Reuters, signalling that the central bank wanted to keep the yuan's slide in check.

Apart from the movement in the Chinese yuan, the focus of the rupee traders also remained on the Fed's monetary policy decision on July 26, in which a 25-basis point hike had already been completely factored in. FEDWATCH

Recent data from the U.S. has cemented bets that this could be the Fed's last rate hike in the current cycle.

