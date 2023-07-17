INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends higher on broad dollar weakness, possible inflows

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed higher on Monday, helped by possible dollar inflows into equities and broad weakness in the dollar, negating subdued sentiment on account of weakness in most other Asian currencies.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 82.04 against the dollar, after closing at 82.1615 on Friday. Most Asian currencies were down on Monday after rallying last week.

A plunging dollar index and the flows into equities supported the rupee's moves, said Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors have been persistent buyers of Indian equities, having bought 26.36 billion rupees ($321.3 million) worth of shares on a net basis on Friday, as per exchange data.

Only a break above the 81.80 level can take the rupee to 81.20 levels, but the move is going to be very slow, Somaiya added.

The local currency touched a high of 81.94 in the past week, mostly driven by a selloff in the dollar after data showed inflation cooling in the U.S., boosting bets that the Federal Reserve is possibly at the end of its rate hiking cycle.

The dollar index =USD edged lower on Monday against a basket of currencies after suffering its biggest weekly drop of the year as traders waited on economic data and policy decisions before selling it down any further.

The rupee's range could be intact for a longer time now, unless the Fed's narrative comes out very different from expectations, said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.