INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends higher but posts third consecutive monthly loss

MUMBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday as a pullback in the dollar index and steady crude oil prices offered some relief to the local unit.

The rupee INR=IN closed at 83.04 against the U.S. dollar compared to a close of 83.1850 in the previous session. Despite strength on Friday, the rupee posted a monthly loss of 0.4%, marking its third consecutive month of decline.

The dollar index =USD was lower at 105.7 and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 4.54%.

The rupee was also aided by the quarter-end unwinding of some USD/INR long positions, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

Through the month, surging crude oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields' multi-year highs, a stronger dollar, and equity-related outflows all exerted pressure, bringing the local currency close to touching its record lows multiple times during the month.

The rupee hit its lifetime low of 83.29 in October 2022.

Brent crude oil futures have risen over 10% in September and touched a high of $97.69. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also climbed to its highest levels since October 2007.

Foreign investors have sold $1.77 billion worth of equities in September so far and are close to breaking a six-month buying streak.

However, likely interventions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped avert the rupee's fall. They also likely helped the rupee rank among the best-performing major Asian currencies in September.

"The outlook on the rupee remains cautiously optimistic," said Sajal Gupta, head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Wealth Management's institutional desk, adding that 83.30 will hold as a strong support level in the near term.

Investors will keep an eye on the August U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due later in the day.

