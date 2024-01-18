News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends flat, wedged between Asia FX bump and foreign banks' dollar buys

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 18, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee ended little changed on Thursday, after hovering in a tight range for much of the session as positive cues from a slight pickup in its Asian peers were offset by dollar demand from foreign banks.

The rupee INR=IN closed at 83.1225 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its close at 83.1375 in the previous session.

While the rupee logged some gains early in the session, it largely oscillated between 83.13 and 83.15.

"Until the rupee's trading range breaks decisively, it's likely to keep reverting back to these levels," Gaurang Somaiya, an FX research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, referring to the rupee's gradual decline below the 83 handle after rising to an over fourth-month peak of 82.77 on Monday.

Dollar bids from foreign banks, likely on behalf of custodian clients, pressured the rupee, although the bids were milder than on Wednesday, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Indian equity indices extended their decline, with the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ending lower by 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively, after logging their sharpest daily decline since June 2022 on Wednesday.

Most Asian currencies ticked higher, led by the Korean won's near 0.4% rise, while the offshore Chinese yuan inched up 0.1%.

The dollar index last quoted lower at 103.24 after climbing to its highest level in over a month on Wednesday following robust U.S. economic data that prompted traders to ease their bets of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Attention now turns to U.S. initial jobless claims data and remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic later in the day, which may offer cues on policy rates.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.