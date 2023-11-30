News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee edges lower but exporters' dollar sales likely to limit downside

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 30, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was down slightly on Thursday but traders expect the local unit to stay put in its narrow range supported by likely dollar sales from exporters.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.3450 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:40 a.m., slightly lower than its previous close at 83.3250.

Asian currencies were mostly weaker with the Indonesian rupiah leading losses down by 0.6%. The dollar index was largely steady in Asia but fell to its lowest in over three months overnight.

The rupee is likely to keep hovering in its routine 5-10 paisa range, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

"There are multiple orders (from exporters) to sell dollars near 83.35 levels," the trader added.

The 10-year U.S. treasury yield inched higher in Asia to 4.28% but is on course for its largest monthly decline in more than two years as softening in U.S. economic data cemented bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done hiking policy rates.

Fed futures are pricing in slightly more than 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, most likely starting in May. FEDWATCH

The rupee could see "another day of lacklustre trade", Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

While the dollar index has dropped more than 3.5% in November so far, the rupee has largely remained on the sidelines in the face of strong local dollar demand, traders said.

Investors now await India's GDP and U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation in the United States likely moderated to 0.2% month-on-month in October, down from 0.3% in September, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.