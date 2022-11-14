INDIA RUPEE-Rupee drops as corporates rush to buy dollars, India CPI awaited

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

November 14, 2022 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Anushka Trivedi for Reuters ->

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee reversed early gains to end weaker on Monday due to dollar demand from corporates, with cautionary words on U.S. inflation from a Federal Reserve official keeping the greenback firm.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN eased 0.58% to 81.26 per U.S. dollar, having opened at 80.52. The currency had risen 1.2% over the past two sessions, with Friday's gains the biggest intraday move in almost four years.

That rally was quite "overdone," said a trader with a private bank, who expects the rupee to mostly hover around 81/USD, with 80.5 being a "good level" for importers to buy dollars.

Meanwhile, the sharp fall in the rupee after a firm opening on Monday was likely due to a large Indian conglomerate purchasing dollars, said traders, along with mid-month greenback demand by oil and defence companies.

The dollar index =USD climbed 0.5% to 106.85, having shed 1.8% on Friday to hit a near three-month low after a slightly cooler-than-expected inflation data last week sent the greenback into a tailspin.

It got some support from Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller saying on Sunday that a host of other similar readings would be needed to show convincingly that inflation was easing.

However, he did add that the central bank could start thinking about hiking at a slower pace.

Asian currencies mostly weakened after a two-day rally, while equities were mixed even as the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS climbed 0.6% on reports of policy support for the country's battered property sector.

Eyes will be on India's October inflation figures due later in the day, which is expected to be at 6.73% as per a Reuters poll, but miss the Reserve Bank of India's target range yet again.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.