INDIA RUPEE-Rupee dips as US yields rebound amid Fed rate reassessment

MUMBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee eased against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, with its Asian peers mixed amid a rebound in Treasury yields that supported the dollar index.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 82.3375 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.1875.

Traders said the drop was due to, among other factors, state-run banks buyingdollars and the possible squaring of positions by speculators who were short USD/INR to take advantage of the fiscal year carry forward.

The spot date for USD/INR changed from March 31 to April 3.

Asian currencies were mixed as the dollar index =USD held steady near the 102.50 level.

The 2-year U.S. bond yield US2YT=RR rose for the third straight day, to trade near 4.10%. Abating worries around the U.S. banking sector has prompted traders to re-look at their expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Encouraging the need for a re-look was a survey overnight that showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March despite the recent financial market turmoil, although Americans continued to expect inflation to remain elevated over the next year.

"The chances of a more hawkish tone in upcoming Fedspeak might have increased after a few days of market calm and investors scaling back ultra-dovish expectations," ING analysts said in a note.

The odds of whether the Fed will opt for a rate hike or hold fire at its meeting in May were almost even, after having leaned slightly more towards a pause since last week. FEDWATCH

Markets expect the Fed funds rate to be near 4.264% by the end of 2023 after falling to below 4% at the height of the banking crisis. FEDWATCH

Tracking U.S. yields, rupee far forward premiums initially fell, with the 1-year implied yield INRANPRM1Y=RR down to a near two-week low at 2.35%.

India's financial markets will be shut on Thursday for a local holiday.

