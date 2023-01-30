INDIA RUPEE-Rupee declines as risk sentiment hit ahead of budget, Fed

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee eased on Tuesday against a stronger dollar, with investors keeping a close eye on equity markets while they awaited the domestic Union budget and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The rupee INR=IN fell to 81.67 per dollar by 10:15 a.m. IST, compared to its previous close of 81.4950. The currency is headed for a monthly gain of about 1.3%, relatively less than its peers.

However, traders reckon the rupee has held up better than expected through the massive selloff in Indian equities after a U.S. short-seller report on Adani Group last week flagged concerns about their debt levels and the use of tax havens.

"The rupee has been resilient in spite of the about $2.5 billion foreign portfolio outflow in January, the highest since June of last year," said Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"We suspect corporate inflows and some bit of intervention (from the central bank) may have played a part," he said, expecting the rupee's 81.40-81.80 rangebound trading to resolve into a trend before the weekend.

The budget - where the focus will be on the government's fiscal consolidation path - and the Fed meeting are both due on Wednesday and would likely be key triggers.

Ahead of that, India's annual pre-budget economic survey is due later in the day, in which the government is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, the slowest in three years, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, most Asian emerging market stocks and currencies fell as the dollar index =USD climbed above the 102 level overnight, with caution setting in ahead of the Fed meeting, which will be followed by European and England central bank decisions on Thursday.

While a 25-basis-point hike is widely expected from the Fed, a key marker would be how the officials respond to markets pricing in rate cuts later this year.

