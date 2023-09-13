INDIA RUPEE-Rupee closes weaker; traders expect muted reaction to US CPI

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed slightly weaker on Wednesday, tracking weakness in most other Asian peers, with investors cautious on the back of oil supply cuts that could push up imported inflation and hurt the domestic unit.

U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, will be a key trigger for most global markets, but the rupee is expected to remain largely non-reactive to it, traders said.

The rupee ended at 82.9850 against the U.S. dollar, compared with the previous session's close of 82.9225. Among Asian currencies, the Thai baht led losses, while the onshore Chinese yuan rose 0.2% to 7.28.

"The market has already priced in a slight upside surprise (on U.S. inflation)," said Dilip Parmar, foreign exchange analyst at HDFC Securities. But if crude continues its climb, that could yet again build pressure on the rupee, he said.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) numbers will be released ahead of market-open in New York and are expected to show that core CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month in August, the same rate of acceleration seen in July, according to a Reuters poll.

On the other hand, headline CPI is expected to rise 0.6% month-on-month, up from 0.2% in July.

"Rupee reaction should be subdued even if the data surprises," a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said. The trader expects the rupee to not weaken beyond 83.30 unless Brent crude futures cross $95 per barrel.

Brent crude futures hit a fresh near 10-month high on Wednesday at $92.84 per barrel on supply concerns.

The dollar index edged higher to 104.71 in Asia and the yield on the 10-year treasury bond also rose slightly to 4.30%.

Since core CPI is a metric closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, any upside surprises could raise the chances of further Fed tightening, which may hurt currencies like the rupee.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at its meeting next week.

