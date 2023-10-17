INDIA RUPEE-Rupee closes little changed as traders seek triggers to break narrow range

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee ended little changed on Tuesday as traders continued to look for triggers that could help the local unit break out of the narrow range in which it has traded in recent sessions.

The rupee closed at 83.2575 against the U.S. dollar compared to its close of 83.2775 in the previous session. The dollar index rose slightly to 106.31.

Slightly lower crude oil prices - falling on the hopes that the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela - aided the local currency earlier in the spot trading session.

Brent crude oil futures were last quoted higher at $89.94.

"The risk-off trade is still active in the market," said Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities, referring to how geopolitical uncertainty is likely to keep the rupee under pressure.

U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to make a high-stakes visit to Israel on Wednesday amid the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Given that the rupee has been consolidating over the last 10 trading sessions, it should see a directional move soon, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

Rupee traders are also keeping an eye on the USD/INR overnight cash rate and forward premiums on concerns over a U.S. dollar shortage spurred by the impending maturity of a central bank dollar/rupee swap transaction next week.

A host of policymakers from the U.S. central bank are scheduled to speak this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who speaks on Thursday, and could provide cues on the Fed's policy rate trajectory.

Investors will also keep an eye on U.S. retail sales data due later in the day for further cues on how consumers in the world's largest economy are faring.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

