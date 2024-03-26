INDIA RUPEE-Rupee bounces off record low on likely cenbank intervention, uptick in Asia FX

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed stronger on Tuesday, as likely central bank intervention and an uptick in Asian peers helped it recover from last week's record lows.

The rupee INR=IN closed at 83.28 against the U.S. dollar, higher by nearly 0.2% compared with its close at 83.4250 in the previous session. The rupee had hit its lifetime low of 83.43 on Friday.

The dollar index fell 0.1% to 104.09, extending its decline from Monday, while most Asian currencies rose with the Korean won, up 0.2%, leading gains. The offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.1% to 7.24.

While the rupee faced some pressure early on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars via state-run banks to curb the fall, traders said.

Dollar selling interest from exporters and remittance-related inflows also boosted the rupee, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums declined, with the 1-year implied yield INRANPRM1Y=RR falling 4 basis points to an intra-day low of 1.54%, the lowest since early December, before recovering slightly.

The RBI is unlikely to allow the rupee to fall quickly, like on Friday, and the currency may move back towards 83.20 over the next few sessions, Apurva Swarup, vice president at Shinhan Bank India said.

Investors now await the release of U.S. durable goods orders and consumer confidence data due later in the day for cues on momentum in the U.S. economy.

U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data, due on Friday, will also influence expectations of when the Federal Reserve may begin easing rates.

Fed officials signalled on Monday that progress on combating inflation is likely to continue but noted that their outlook had turned more cautious.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.