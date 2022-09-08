INDIA RUPEE-Pares early gains on dollar demand from importers, oil refiners

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee trimmed early gains against the U.S. currency on Thursday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers and oil companies.

The rupee INR=IN was quoted at 79.81 per U.S. dollar, as of 0458 GMT, compared with 79.90 in the previous session. The local currency had opened stronger at 79.68, supported by a fall in oil prices and a recovery in most Asian currencies.

"Importers are taking advantage of the dip (in USD/INR pair) and there has been persistent demand from oil refiners," said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Mumbai-based Mecklai Financial is advising importers to hedge whenever the net hedge rate (spot +forwards) is available below 80. At a spot rate near to 79.70, importers can buy forward hedges below the 80 level up to October-end.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 tumbled over 5% on Wednesday to their lowest in more than seven months. Hurt by concerns over the global economic outlook, Brent has fallen below $90 a barrel from $110 at the end of July.

Asian currencies recovered, helped by a pullback in the dollar index =USD. The dollar gauge dropped to 109.75, weighed down by a fall in Treasury yields and improved risk appetite. It had reached a multi-year high of 110.57 in intraday trade on Wednesday.

Market participants across the globe are awaiting a European Central Bank rate decision later in the day and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a Cato Institute conference. The ECB is expected to raise rates by 50 basis rates or 75 basis points to tame inflation.

Rupee forward premiums dipped slightly, while Indian shares rose.

