INDIA RUPEE-Interbank outage-led volatility likely pulls India c.bank to rupee's defence

November 10, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The outage of the interbank order matching system prompted excess volatility in the Indian rupee, likely leading to the country's central bank stepping in to calm the market.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.37 to the U.S. dollar, down from 83.28 in the previous session. On the interbank order system, the rupee hit a low of 83.47.

There was an outage of about 10 minutes on the order system, leading to spreads on USD/INR turning wide and prompting a bit of panic, a trader said.

"There were no quotes available with brokers and we had to turn to futures to get a sense of the level," he said.

At the time of the outage, the rupee had weakened past the 83.30 level and was at a record low.

"The level at which the rupee was trading made the impact (of the outage) bigger," another trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars to defend the rupee, traders said.

