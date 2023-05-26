INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee snaps 2-week losing streak; premiums tumble

By Sethuraman N R

MUMBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose on Friday and snapped two straight weeks of losses as persistent dollar inflows into equities helped offset the impact from a broadly strong dollar.

The rupee ended up 0.2% to 82.5750 versus the U.S. dollar. The currency has recovered from a near three-month low of 82.85 hit earlier in the week. The rupee ended up 0.1% for the week.

The currency has found support near the 82.80-82.85 levels on expectations that the central bank will keep a lid on losses.

It is also being supported by dollar inflows from foreign investors and is also seeing a strong technical support, said Ritika Chhabra, quant macro strategist at Prabhudas Lilladher PMS.

Foreign investors have poured in around $4 billion into equities this month.

Indian shares advanced on Friday, with the Nifty 50 rising to a five-month high. .BO

Meanwhile, rupee forward premiums fell, tracking a jump in U.S. yields. The one-year implied yield dropped to 1.89%, the lowest since Dec 2022.

Movement in forward premiums will largely depend on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do at its next meeting, Chhabra said.

The dollar index =USD slipped from over a two-month hit on Thursday, but was on track for its third straight weekly gain.

The dollar continues to be well bid and is knocking on the door of some of the key technical levels, ING analysts said in a note.

The two-year U.S. yields climbed above 4.50% for the first time since March, helped by data that indicated that the U.S. economy was holding up well against the Fed's monetary tightening cycle.

U.S. April core PCE data due later in the day could potentially have an impact on U.S. bond yields and rupee premiums.

