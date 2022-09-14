INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee slides as U.S. inflation surprise fuels rate-hike fears

By Anushka Trivedi

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened along with other Asian currencies on Wednesday, after a surprise acceleration in U.S. consumer prices increased the possibility of one percentage point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN eased 0.5% to 79.5750 per U.S. dollar, after posting its best finish since Aug. 5 at 79.1475 on Tuesday.

The odds of a 100-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's Sept. 20-21 meeting reached nearly 40% after data showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation picked up.

A few economists, including Nomura, have revised their Fed call for the September meeting and for the terminal rate. Prior to the inflation reading, markets were debating whether the Fed would raise rates by 50 or 75 bps next week.

"Going into the Fed policy meeting, there might be pressure on the rupee and it may test 79.80-79.85 levels," said Ritesh Agarwal, head of treasury at CTBC Bank.

"But there is a lot of interest from exporters at those levels to sell, so we don't think it would cross 80 anytime soon."

Overnight, the dollar index USD= notched its biggest daily percentage gain since March 2020 with a 1.5% jump, while near-maturity Treasury yields soared. FRX/

The two-year U.S. bond yield US2YT=RR jumped to an almost 15-year high of 3.794%, significantly widening the yield curve gap with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note. US/

Asian stock markets and currencies sold off heavily on Wednesday after Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years in the previous session.EMRG/FRX.N

Meanwhile, on interest rates in India, Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee member Ashima Goyal said the pace of increases should be calibrated from here to ensure that the economic recovery doesn't stall.

Market participants are divided over what would be the size of the RBI's rate hike on Sept. 30, with consensus split between 35 and 50 bps.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

