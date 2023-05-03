INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee poised to open higher after Fed hints at a pause

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking a decline in the dollar against Asian currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a pause in its rate-hike cycle.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 81.66-81.70 to the U.S. dollar compared with 81.8175 in the previous session.

The Fed, along expected lines, raised interest rates by 25 basis points and removed a reference from its previous statement that additional hikes would be needed.

The guidance now is that the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate will depend on how the economy, inflation and financial markets behave in the coming weeks and months.

"The language shift is important and signals that the bar to justify future rate rises is now higher," ING Bank said in a note.

"With (U.S.) lending conditions rapidly tightening in the wake of recent bank stresses, we think this will mark the peak for interest rates with recessionary forces set to prompt interest rate cuts later this year."

Goldman Sachs said the Fed May outcome was supportive of their call for a pause at the next meeting in June. In addition to the change in guidance, it pointed to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during his press conference that the alteration in guidance was a “meaningful change”.

U.S. yields dropped post the Fed outcome with the 2-year slipping to its lowest in almost a month. The dollar index =USD is down to near 101. Asian currencies were up 0.2% to 0.9%.

In line with rest of Asia, USD/INR will be offered at open, and then "we will just have to see if RBI is there", a spot dealer said.

The Reserve Bank of India has being buying dollars via public sector banks over the last two sessions, according to traders.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 81.77; onshore one-month forward premium at 11 paisa

** USD/INR NSE May futures settled on Wednesday at 81.8975

** USD/INR May forward premium INR1FC= at 7.5 paisa

** Dollar index =USD down at 101.06

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.4% at $72.6 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.33%

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures down 0.4% at 18,093

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $365.9 mln worth of Indian shares on May 2

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $126.6 mln worth of Indian bonds on May 2

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Varun H K)

