INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee little changed as yuan struggles

By Anushka Trivedi

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little changed against the dollar as mixed cues from a wobbly yuan and an easing greenback held investors back.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.8625 by 0530 GMT, compared to its previous close of 79.8425, as Asian emerging markets tracked a see-sawing yuan CNY=CFXS.

The yuan eased 0.1% after a brief uptick as the People's Bank of China slashed reserve ratio for banks on Monday in a bid to prop up the local currency. EMRG/FRX

China's woes have hit Asian markets as the world's second biggest economy is also the top trade partner for most countries in the region.

"The dollar has been strengthening over the past two days, but despite that the rupee held its level and did not depreciate to an extent," said Naveen Kumar Singh, executive vice president, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Similarly, when the dollar index USD= eased off a two-decade high on the day, the rupee did not appreciate by much, he added.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said late on Monday that the central bank was aiming to anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and will intervene to prevent an overshoot.

Traders have pointed to the central bank stepping in several times to prevent the rupee from trading below 80 per dollar. It fell to a record low of 80.12 briefly last week.

After Das's speech, traders said they don't expect a sharp fall in the currency again.

