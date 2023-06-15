News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee halts 4 days of gains on wider May trade deficit, Fed outlook

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

June 15, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee halted a four-day winning streak against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as domestic trade deficit widened to a five-month high and the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled more rate hikes.

The rupee ended at 82.1750 to the dollar against previous close of 82.0950.

The currency had hit a five-week high of 82.03 on the back of dollar inflows pertaining to a major telecom conglomerate and a loan facility of a state-run entity, three traders told Reuters.

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $22.12 billion in May from $15.24 billion in April, according to a Reuters calculation based on data released by the government on Thursday. The deficit was at the highest since December.

The rupee also came under pressure due to a hawkish Fed, which expectedly left its policy rate unchanged at 5.00%-5.25% but flagged more rate hikes this year to bring down inflation.

The Fed's dot plot showed that officials now expect the Fed Funds rate to top out at 5.6% this year, implying two more 25 basis point increases in 2023, up from the 5.1% they projected in the last set of forecasts released in March.

The one-year dollar-rupee forward premiums fell to a six-month low of 1.69% in intraday trades on the narrowing interest rate outlook between U.S. and India. It ended at 1.71%, from 1.75% on Wednesday.

"Majority concur that after Fed's pushback against dovish talk, USD/INR may now find strong support near 82.00 and resistance near 82.60-82.70," said Anindya Banerjee, head of research, FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

The dollar index =USD was trading above 103.00, after falling to a one-month low of 102.66 on Wednesday.

Asian currencies were broadly lower, barring the Chinese yuan, which rose 0.2% after the country's central bank confirmed a policy reversal with a fresh rate cut.

Traders are now awaiting the European Central Bank's policy decision later on Thursday for fresh cues.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Varun H K)

((siddhi.nayak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.