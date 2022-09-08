INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee firms on oil plunge, dollar demand caps rally

By Anushka Trivedi

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee firmed against the greenback on Thursday amid a drop in crude prices, but gains were capped as importers and oil companies sought U.S. dollars.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 79.71 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 79.90. The unit had strengthened to 79.66 during the session, lifted by a recovery in Asian currencies as the dollar index USD= eased from a two-decade high. FRX/

Demand for the dollar from refiners and importers buying the dip took away some gains in the local unit, traders told Reuters.

"Near-term bottom for the (USD/INR) pair seems to be around 79.40-79.20 levels and the probability of it appreciating further to 79 is very unlikely," said Amit Pabari, managing director at Mumbai-based foreign exchange consultants CR Forex.

However, the rupee has outperformed its Asian peers over the past three weeks, falling just 0.8% versus the dollar, thanks to foreign inflows into equities and the Reserve Bank of India likely intervening, he added.

Emerging market currencies have faced further pressure from a fast depreciating yuan CNY=CFXS, with China-linked currencies like the Philippine peso PHP= and the Vietnamese Dong VND= trading close to record lows.

Meanwhile, oil prices sank 5% overnight to trade below $90 per barrel for the first time since February, which bodes well for the rupee as India is the world's third largest crude importer with a ballooning trade deficit. O/R

India's benchmark 10-year bond yields IN065432G=CC also fell 5 basis points to 7.1353% as a drop in global oil prices eased some concerns about inflation. IN/

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.